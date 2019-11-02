Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MELI. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $640.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Mercadolibre from $560.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC raised Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $575.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mercadolibre from $700.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $657.56.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $490.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $546.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $257.52 and a 1-year high of $698.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -597.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). Mercadolibre had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $603.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 62.5% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 2.6% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 64.5% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 104.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

