Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 200 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.02.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $2.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.80. 11,579,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,392,034. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.43 and a 200-day moving average of $113.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm had revenue of $29.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $2,000,362.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,737.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,746 shares of company stock worth $10,684,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.