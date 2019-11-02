Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Mercer International’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MERC stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.72. 480,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,132. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.76. Mercer International has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $17.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.24 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Mercer International news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MERC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Mercer International from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

