Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) updated its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.40-1.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $986-995 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet cut Merit Medical Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Merit Medical Systems stock traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,482,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,074. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $243.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,474,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,991 shares in the company, valued at $39,808,468.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $4,608,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 193,780 shares of company stock worth $6,221,013. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

