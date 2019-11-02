Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $243.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.53 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY19 guidance to $1.40-1.46 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $3.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.88. 2,482,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.07. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $1,474,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,808,468.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,569,323.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,780 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,013 over the last 90 days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMSI has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $59.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

