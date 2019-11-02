Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Short Interest Down 6.4% in October

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the September 15th total of 300,200 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.99. 102,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,051. Merus has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market cap of $335.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.24.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.03). Merus had a negative net margin of 104.10% and a negative return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 million. Analysts forecast that Merus will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Merus by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP bought a new stake in Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at $334,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merus by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Finally, Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Merus by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

