Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MEOH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Methanex from $53.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Methanex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,245,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $102,064,000 after purchasing an additional 37,368 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Methanex by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,227,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 264,979 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,136,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,670,000 after purchasing an additional 26,803 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 883,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,215,000 after purchasing an additional 263,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Methanex by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 836,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 29,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $37.98 on Friday. Methanex has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.23.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $650.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.75 million. Methanex had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Methanex’s revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

