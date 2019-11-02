Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Methanex had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $650.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MEOH traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.98. 536,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,367. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.77. Methanex has a one year low of $30.25 and a one year high of $68.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $41.23.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MEOH shares. TheStreet cut Methanex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Methanex from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $55.00 target price on Methanex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Methanex from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.92.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

