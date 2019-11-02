Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MEI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $42.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $35.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.15 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 16.39%. Methode Electronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.86%.

In other news, Director Bruce K. Crowther purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.58 per share, for a total transaction of $28,422.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,162. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 491,670 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,540,000 after buying an additional 2,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,204 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 26,153 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 94.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 29,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 14,208 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,036 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,307,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.