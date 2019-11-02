Metronome Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $525,261.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00006841 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $24.43, $18.94 and $51.55. Metronome has a total market capitalization of $6.13 million and $525,261.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metronome has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00218271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $129.84 or 0.01399099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000755 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00029387 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00119966 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome launched on July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,423,839 coins and its circulating supply is 9,661,715 coins. The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

