MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Purchased by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 60.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 407.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.6% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 256.4% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Christine Gay sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total transaction of $151,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 8,761 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.55 per share, with a total value of $250,126.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,126.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE:MGM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,264,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,782,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.48. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $31.68.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

MGM Resorts International Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

