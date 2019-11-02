MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Issues FY19 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.55-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$395.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $393.56 million.

Shares of MGPI stock traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 274,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,428. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.26 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $825.54 million, a P/E ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.60. MGP Ingredients has a 52-week low of $41.68 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $90.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MGP Ingredients from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGP Ingredients has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.67.

In other MGP Ingredients news, insider Augustus C. Griffin bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

