MIB Coin (MIB) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,689.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $352,530.00 and approximately $1,689.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIB Coin has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MIB Coin alerts:

Grin (GRIN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010922 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000491 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003512 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0949 or 0.00001022 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000080 BTC.

MIB Coin Token Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2018. MIB Coin’s total supply is 340,664,547 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,362,619 tokens. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io.

MIB Coin Token Trading

MIB Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, CoinBene and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MIB Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MIB Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.