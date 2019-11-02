Michael L. Falcone Acquires 390 Shares of MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) Stock

MMA Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MMAC) insider Michael L. Falcone bought 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.54 per share, with a total value of $12,300.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 332,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,481,530.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MMAC stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.26. The stock has a market cap of $188.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.61. MMA Capital Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 28.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MMA Capital (NASDAQ:MMAC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. MMA Capital had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 108.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in MMA Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $668,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MMA Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in MMA Capital by 21.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after buying an additional 25,737 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in MMA Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in MMA Capital by 1,682.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after buying an additional 187,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded MMA Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded MMA Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

About MMA Capital

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc invests in debt associated with renewable energy infrastructure and real estate sectors. Its energy capital portfolio invests in loans that finance renewable energy projects in North America. The company was formerly known as MMA Capital Management, LLC and changed its name to MMA Capital Holdings, Inc in January 2019.

