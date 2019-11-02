Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Congress Park Capital LLC

Congress Park Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,271 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 2.2% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in Microsoft by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 191 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Microsoft by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $160.00 price objective on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.45.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total value of $357,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 11,779 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,649,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 597,727 shares in the company, valued at $83,681,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 338,304 shares of company stock worth $46,552,544 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $143.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,089.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $93.96 and a 12 month high of $145.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.24 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.14% and a net margin of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

