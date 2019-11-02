Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Short Interest Update

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the September 15th total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,232.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,955.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.55. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,571.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Middleby by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 94,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Middleby by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Middleby by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Middleby by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 354,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,046,000 after acquiring an additional 88,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Middleby by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MIDD. Citigroup decreased their price target on Middleby from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research set a $153.00 price target on Middleby and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.57.

Shares of MIDD traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.31. 207,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,958. Middleby has a 52 week low of $96.65 and a 52 week high of $142.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $126.01. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.62.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.13 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Middleby will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

