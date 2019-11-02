Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) announced its earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.00 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.50. 74,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.73. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $43.12 and a one year high of $67.69. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.