Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 5.9% in October

Millicom International Cellular SA (NASDAQ:TIGO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,300 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the September 15th total of 239,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ TIGO traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.66 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.04. Millicom International Cellular has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $74.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on TIGO. HSBC raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Millicom International Cellular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TIGO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,263,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,881 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 104,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 195.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 20.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

