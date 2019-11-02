Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 40,000 iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 1.2% of Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 576.6% during the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period.

USMV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.98. 3,096,190 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.84 and its 200 day moving average is $62.21. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

