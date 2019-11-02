MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 2,330,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 454,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In related news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $2,017,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,492.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $555,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,384 shares of company stock worth $3,720,541 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $292,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in MKS Instruments by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 110,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,614 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in MKS Instruments by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,664 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $109.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $115.12.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $462.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.90 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 9.10%. MKS Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.22%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MKSI shares. ValuEngine lowered MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.88.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

