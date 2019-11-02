MobileGo Market Capitalization Reaches $1.42 Million (MGO)

MobileGo (CURRENCY:MGO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 1st. MobileGo has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $10,707.00 worth of MobileGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MobileGo has traded 19.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MobileGo token can currently be bought for $0.0142 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, BitForex, Tidex and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00217453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.85 or 0.01409772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00029587 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00119507 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About MobileGo

MobileGo was first traded on February 16th, 2017. MobileGo’s total supply is 99,996,877 tokens. MobileGo’s official Twitter account is @MobileGoIco and its Facebook page is accessible here. MobileGo’s official website is mobilego.io.

MobileGo Token Trading

MobileGo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Waves Decentralized Exchange, HitBTC, BitForex, Gatecoin, Liqui, Tidex, Liquid and Coinrail. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MobileGo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileGo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

