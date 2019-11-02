Modern Water (LON:MWG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.08

Modern Water Plc (LON:MWG) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as low as $1.31. Modern Water shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 384,729 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.28, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.04.

Modern Water Company Profile (LON:MWG)

Modern Water plc owns, develops, and supplies technologies, products, and services to address the availability of fresh water, and for the treatment and disposal of wastewater worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Membranes and Monitoring. It owns, installs, and operates water and industrial water treatment membrane solutions and products, including membrane brine concentration technologies; multi stage flash desalination plants; forward osmosis desalination plants; evaporative cooling systems; and enhanced oil recovery and hydro osmotic power applications.

