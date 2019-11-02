Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Buckingham Research upgraded Mohawk Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Nomura dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.20.

NYSE:MHK opened at $143.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $108.93 and a 52 week high of $156.60. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.11. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bruce Bruckmann bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.69 per share, with a total value of $235,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,740,663.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $216,113.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,096.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 72.7% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 33.7% in the third quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 70,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,762,000 after acquiring an additional 17,818 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.2% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

