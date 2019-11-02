Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.36.

MDLZ stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.03. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,181,753. The firm has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.44. Mondelez International has a 12 month low of $38.78 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 216,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 7,489 shares during the period. SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

