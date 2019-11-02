MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 4,466 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up 2.8% of MONECO Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MONECO Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 343.5% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.67. The stock had a trading volume of 180,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.93. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $47.12 and a 1 year high of $61.67.

