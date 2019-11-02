MONECO Advisors LLC Buys 792 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 29.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 209,505,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,567,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694,360 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,863,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,087,745,000 after buying an additional 4,397,580 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after buying an additional 1,790,405 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6,517.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,307,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,169,000 after buying an additional 23,940,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,309,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,222,000 after buying an additional 2,843,458 shares in the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Leerink Swann began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,783,245.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRK stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,623,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,917,568. The company has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.48. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.94% and a net margin of 20.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

