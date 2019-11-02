MONECO Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MONECO Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 14,815 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 23,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 16,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,880,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,123. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $71.08 and a one year high of $95.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.01.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

