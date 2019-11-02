Monique S. Matheson Sells 17,000 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Stock

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $1,527,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NKE stock opened at $89.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $66.53 and a 12-month high of $96.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.27.

Get Nike alerts:

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 2.9% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank set a $105.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.98.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.