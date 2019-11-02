Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the September 15th total of 84,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $1,803,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth about $969,000. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Monroe Capital by 34.9% during the second quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 256,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 66,409 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Monroe Capital in the second quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 11.4% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 354,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 36,173 shares in the last quarter. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on Monroe Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of MRCC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.30. 100,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,326. Monroe Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $231.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $16.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

