Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 14.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,115,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,121,000 after acquiring an additional 274,515 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Moody’s by 1.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,044,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,247,000 after buying an additional 21,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 6.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,936,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,232,000 after buying an additional 121,443 shares during the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.1% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,642,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,699,000 after buying an additional 150,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Moody’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $262,969,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.50. 563,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,583. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $223.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 293.43% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 27.06%.

In related news, insider Mark Almeida sold 27,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.06, for a total transaction of $5,639,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $791,493.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,291,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on MCO. ValuEngine lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Moody’s to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $214.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Moody’s from $245.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Moody’s to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.91.

Moody's Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

