More Coin (MORE) Price Up 14% This Week

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 2nd. Over the last week, More Coin has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. More Coin has a market capitalization of $94,023.00 and approximately $56,348.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One More Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00217394 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.30 or 0.01429586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029001 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00119201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

More Coin Profile

More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 tokens. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin. More Coin’s official website is www.mre.live.

Buying and Selling More Coin

More Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire More Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase More Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

