Morgan Stanley Acquires 65,313 Shares of Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 213.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,313 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Opus Bank worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OPB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Opus Bank by 122.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Opus Bank in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Hovde Group raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of Opus Bank stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $858.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $21.44. Opus Bank has a one year low of $17.79 and a one year high of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $62.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.70 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Opus Bank will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

