Morgan Stanley Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.45% of Hawkins worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HWKN. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Hawkins by 35.7% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $198,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $204,000. H D Vest Advisory Services acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hawkins by 13.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWKN opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $440.26 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.89. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $47.94.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $147.34 million for the quarter. Hawkins had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.53%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HWKN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

