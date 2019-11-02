Morgan Stanley Raises Cummins (NYSE:CMI) Price Target to $174.00

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMI. Cfra cut Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut Cummins from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Cummins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.53.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of Cummins stock traded up $4.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.57. 1,937,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,342. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Cummins has a twelve month low of $124.40 and a twelve month high of $180.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins will post 15.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 39.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 102.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.