Morgan Stanley Sells 1,523 Shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.08% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem by 225.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 15,041 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth approximately $397,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Interstate Bancsystem by 6.1% in the second quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in First Interstate Bancsystem in the second quarter worth approximately $299,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIBK opened at $42.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). First Interstate Bancsystem had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s payout ratio is currently 42.47%.

In related news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,219 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $47,870.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,650.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 3,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $121,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,496.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Interstate Bancsystem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.48.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

