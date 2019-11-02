Morgan Stanley Sells 34,751 Shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 34,751 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Kearny Financial worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,287 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 166,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 45,053 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,719 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,120,211 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $68,047,000 after purchasing an additional 22,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kearny Financial by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,564 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

In other news, Director John F. Mcgovern acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Regan sold 3,500 shares of Kearny Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $43,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRNY opened at $14.12 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $14.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.42.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $40.65 million for the quarter.

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

