Morgan Stanley Trims Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.16% of Atkore International Group worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Atkore International Group in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth about $231,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atkore International Group during the second quarter worth about $247,000. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atkore International Group alerts:

Atkore International Group stock opened at $36.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.75. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12-month low of $17.47 and a 12-month high of $36.18.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $493.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.63 million. Atkore International Group had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 82.84%. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.