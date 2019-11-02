MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) Given a €129.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price objective on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MOR. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on MorphoSys and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($174.42) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €130.00 ($151.16) target price on MorphoSys and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €118.56 ($137.86).

MorphoSys stock traded up €2.45 ($2.85) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €100.10 ($116.40). 232,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €96.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -75.78. MorphoSys has a one year low of €76.90 ($89.42) and a one year high of €114.70 ($133.37). The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes antibodies and peptides for therapeutic applications in the United States. The company, together with its pharmaceutical partners, develops a therapeutic pipeline of approximately 115 drugs for various diseases, such as psoriasis, Alzheimer's diseases, haematological malignancies, solid tumors, hemophilia, multiple myeloma, metabolic diseases, inflamation, thrombosis, brittle bone syndrome, eye diseases, cancers, diabetic eye diseases, blood disorders, and asthma.

