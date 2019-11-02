Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.367-2.378 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.38 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY19 guidance to $7.77-7.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MSI traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $167.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,000. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $182.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 113.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSI. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $158.80.

In other news, Director Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 5,471,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.75, for a total transaction of $961,575,878.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock worth $1,047,392,724. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

