Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MPLX. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Mplx from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

NYSE MPLX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.90. 2,858,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,610. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Mplx has a 12-month low of $25.17 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The firm has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 27.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mplx will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gary R. Heminger bought 42,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,157,868.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 131,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,564.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Garry L. Peiffer bought 18,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.30 per share, with a total value of $513,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,444.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,808.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 73.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 948 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mplx by 146.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mplx in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

