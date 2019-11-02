MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded MSA Safety from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.83.

Shares of MSA traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,104. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average is $106.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.88. MSA Safety has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $121.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $351.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.49 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.80% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.33%.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 6,000 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $678,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,243.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 52,163 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $6,279,381.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 86,740 shares in the company, valued at $10,441,761.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

