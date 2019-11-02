Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Msci from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Msci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Msci from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Msci currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $230.40.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $11.35 on Friday, hitting $245.91. 528,022 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,488. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Msci has a twelve month low of $134.28 and a twelve month high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $394.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.79 million. Msci had a net margin of 39.27% and a negative return on equity of 599.92%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Msci will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Msci during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Msci during the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

