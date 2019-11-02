M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.46 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post $3.46 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.53. M&T Bank reported earnings per share of $3.79 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.59 to $13.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $13.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.96 to $14.45. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.12). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTB. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $168.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.62.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.73. 696,394 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,619. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $133.78 and a 12-month high of $176.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.49. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.96, for a total value of $167,263.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,371 shares in the company, valued at $206,966.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael J. Todaro acquired 186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.84 per share, for a total transaction of $26,940.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 54,440.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,993,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,333 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 1,053.7% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 736,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,278,000 after purchasing an additional 672,252 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in M&T Bank by 438.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 175,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in M&T Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,555,000. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.