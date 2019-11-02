Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 1,800 Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 9.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 82.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 208,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 94,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 88.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,854,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,077,000 after purchasing an additional 869,179 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,937,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,529,000 after purchasing an additional 69,021 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Barclays began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.33. 2,520,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,236,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.82. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $15.70 and a twelve month high of $24.95.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 0.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.60%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

