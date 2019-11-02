Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases Shares of 30,170 Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 30,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $306,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $262,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $3,020,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $5,237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.60. 714,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,102. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average is $25.11. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $28.00.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $610.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%. This is a boost from Hospitality Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

SVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.33.

About Hospitality Properties Trust

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

