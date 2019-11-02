Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Reduces Stock Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 15.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 12.1% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

B has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $65.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barnes Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

In related news, VP Marian Acker sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $270,369.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Stephens sold 21,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.32, for a total transaction of $1,240,174.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,076 shares of company stock worth $1,808,087. Insiders own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE B traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $60.27. The company had a trading volume of 289,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.28. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.39 and a 12 month high of $61.98.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.11. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The firm had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.88%.

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

