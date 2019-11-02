Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 3,010 Shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Medpace were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 171.8% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 53.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 18.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $99,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $618,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.00. 384,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 387,263. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.82. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $47.20 and a one year high of $86.71.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $216.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.14 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Medpace to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

