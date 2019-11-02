Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 5,147 Shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 39.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in FirstCash by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Nwam LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FCFS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.45. 221,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,681. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.58. FirstCash Inc has a one year low of $66.28 and a one year high of $106.80.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. FirstCash’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, Director James H. Graves sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.33, for a total transaction of $357,290.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,272 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,947.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on FCFS. Barclays downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of FirstCash from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.00.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

