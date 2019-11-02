Murphy Oil Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 3,631 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,364% compared to the average volume of 248 call options.

NYSE:MUR opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.95. Murphy Oil has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $33.21.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $817.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.64 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.37%.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Walentin Mirosh sold 1,360 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $25,187.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,365 shares in the company, valued at $469,759.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,923,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,868,000 after acquiring an additional 628,776 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 9.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 464,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,125,000 after acquiring an additional 41,340 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 37,332 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $38.00 target price on Murphy Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Murphy Oil from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.47.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

