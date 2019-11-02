Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) versus Silicon Motion Technology (OTCMKTS:SIMO) Head to Head Contrast

Nanoflex Power (OTCMKTS:OPVS) and Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Silicon Motion Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanoflex Power $900,000.00 21.08 -$17.58 million N/A N/A Silicon Motion Technology $530.35 million 2.91 $98.07 million $3.41 12.54

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Nanoflex Power.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nanoflex Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.1% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nanoflex Power and Silicon Motion Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanoflex Power -2,084.45% N/A -1,847.13% Silicon Motion Technology 13.16% 13.24% 10.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Nanoflex Power and Silicon Motion Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanoflex Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Motion Technology 1 4 6 0 2.45

Silicon Motion Technology has a consensus target price of $47.54, indicating a potential upside of 11.21%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Nanoflex Power.

Dividends

Silicon Motion Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Nanoflex Power does not pay a dividend. Silicon Motion Technology pays out 34.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Nanoflex Power has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Nanoflex Power on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nanoflex Power Company Profile

NanoFlex Power Corporation researches, develops, commercializes, and licenses photovoltaic technologies that enable thin film solar products. The company has worldwide license and right to sublicense intellectual property resulting from its sponsored research programs, which have resulted in a portfolio of issued and pending U.S. patents and their foreign counterparts. Its patented and patent-pending technologies include Gallium Arsenide based solar thin films; and organic photovoltaic materials, architectures, and fabrication processes for ultra-thin solar films offering aesthetics, such as semi-transparency and tinting, and highly flexible form factors. The company's technologies are targeted at various applications comprising portable and off-grid power generation, building applied photovoltaics, building integrated photovoltaics, space vehicles and unmanned aerial vehicles, semi-transparent solar power generating glazing or windows, and ultra-thin solar films for automobiles or other consumer and Internet of Things application, including sensors. NanoFlex Power Corporation was founded in 1994 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products. The company also provides specialty storage solutions, such as customized enterprise-grade peripheral component interconnect express SSDs; and industrial-grade and commercial-grade single-chip SSDs. In addition, it offers specialty radio frequency integrated circuits (RF ICs), such as mobile TV system-on-chips (SoCs) and low power WiFi SoCs. The company's products are used in smartphones, tablets, digital cameras, camcorders, and desktop and notebook PCs, as well as in industrial, enterprise, commercial, and other applications. It offers its controllers under the SMI brand; enterprise-grade SSDs under the Shannon brand; single-chip industrial-grade SSDs under the Ferri SSD and Ferri-eMMC brands; RF ICs under the FCI brand; and software-defined storage products under the Bigtera brand. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales personnel and independent electronics distributors to flash manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and module makers. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation was founded in 1995 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

